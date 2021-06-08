XAU/USD

On Monday, the yellow metal surged by 163 pips or 0.87% against the US Dollar. The commodity breached the 55-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs during Monday's trading session.

The XAU/USD pair could continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers will be near the 1920.00 level.

However, the resistance level at the 1910.00 area could provide resistance for the exchange rate during the following trading session.