XAU/USD
On Monday, the yellow metal surged by 163 pips or 0.87% against the US Dollar. The commodity breached the 55-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs during Monday's trading session.
The XAU/USD pair could continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers will be near the 1920.00 level.
However, the resistance level at the 1910.00 area could provide resistance for the exchange rate during the following trading session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.22 after mixed EZ data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.22, pressured by fresh dollar strength. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed estimates with 79.7 points but eurozone GDP was upgraded from -0.3% to -0.6% in the final read for Q1. US JOLTs figures are awaited.
GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 amid Brexit, UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.4150, as renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD eyes initial support at $1887 amid USD strength
Gold price is trading under pressure below $1900, although remains confined within a familiar range. Sellers returned after gold price failed to find acceptance above the latter yet again.
Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days
Cardano price has been on a parabolic expansion without any reasonable corrections since late December 2020. The number of underwater investors who purchased ADA at a local top has grown in number.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...