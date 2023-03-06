XAU/USD: Actionary waves of the double zigzag can tend to equality

Share:

XAUUSD: Actionary Waves Of The Double ZigZag Can Tend To Equality In the long term, XAUUSD can form a double zigzag pattern, which consists of three main sub-waves inside the cycle wave z.

Apparently, the first two sub-waves have already been formed, and the third sub- wave is under development.

Perhaps the wave takes the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).

The end of the potential zigzag is expected to reach the 2151.79 area. At that level, primary wave will be equal to actionary wave.

In the second variant, the primary actionary wave could be fully completed, it is a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y), but the entire cycle wave z can take a more complex form of a triple zigzag.

Thus, in the near future, the price may move down, forming a primary intervening wave, which is similar to an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).

Probably, we will observe the end of the wave near 1697.96. At that level, it will be at 76.4% of wave.