AUD/USD attempts to rebound
The Australian dollar stalled after GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter. The price action seems to have gained a secure footing in the 0.6650-0.6700 demand zone near the December swing low. This is a major area for the bulls to fight back and safeguard the uptrend in the medium-term, as a bearish breakout could cause a reversal. 0.6840 is the first hurdle on the hourly chart and its breach would reduce the selling pressure. Further up, 0.6930 is the ceiling to lift before a broader recovery could take shape.
XAU/USD tests resistance
Gold clawed back some losses as the dollar hit a speed bump. A pop above the immediate resistance of 1827 has prompted some sellers to take profit, alleviating the downward pressure. The tip of the previous timid rebound at 1845 coincides with the 20-day SMA, and the bears are expected to sell into strength in this key congestion area. However, a bullish breakout would clear the path for a sustained rally towards 1880 currently sitting next to the 30-day SMA. On the downside, 1823 is the first support.
US Oil bounces back
WTI crude bounces higher as upbeat Chinese PMI brightens the demand outlook. On the daily chart, the price is still in a range trading mode between 72.50 and 82.20. A break above 77.50 has sent sellers packing and set the stage for another leg of rebound with 79.00 as the next target. Solid momentum may even push the commodity to the recent peak at 80.50. 76.10 is the support to gauge the strength of follow-up bids in case of a pullback, and 75.00 is a key level to keep the upward bias intact in the short-term.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays vulnerable below 1.0650 ahead of EU inflation
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0650 on Thursday despite European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde's hawkish remarks. Investors wait for the HICP inflation report from the Eurozone and the ECB's Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2000 on Brexit anxiety, firmer yields
GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.2000 in the European morning. Challenges to the Brexit deal and risk-off flows are weighing on the pair. The US Dollar is tracking the US Treasury bond yields higher amid hawkish Fed expectations, ahead of US mid-tier data.
Gold remains depressed near $1,830 area amid stronger US Dollar
Gold price comes under some selling pressure on Thursday and stalls this week's recovery move from the $1,805-$1,804 region, or its lowest level since December 23.
How will Chainlink price react to dev platform that links Amazon Web Services, Meta to web3 apps
Chainlink’s new developer platform is set to introduce traditional cloud software like Amazon Web Services and Meta to web3 applications. The new platform could drive the Ethereum-killer altcoin’s utility and adoption higher.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Eyes on monthly HICP amid heightened hawkish ECB bets Premium
The optimism surrounding peak inflation seems to be fading, as persistent price pressures in the Euro area’s leading economies are likely to compel the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep up its rate increases this year.