XAU/USD breaks to higher range
Gold popped higher following a deceleration in US CPI last month. After a rally above the August high of 1805, a brief consolidation saw support at 1765 right over the 20-day moving average. As the trading range compressed, the pressure was building up ahead of a breakout. This came in the shape of a strong impetus above 1810 which could lead to a runaway rally above 1850. As the RSI shot into the overbought area a pullback could ensue and the base of the breakout at 1790 is a key level to maintain the upward bias.
US Oil sees timid rebound
WTI crude bounced after OPEC said it expected demand growth from relaxed COVID policies in China. The price took off at its 12-month low and the psychological level of 70.00. But the bulls will need strong and convincing momentum above this month’s high at 82.00 before they could turn the pessimistic mood around. Before that, the support-turned-resistance at 77.00 is the first hurdle where renewed selling could be expected while the RSI shows an overbought situation. 73.30 is a fresh support and 70.00 a critical floor.
UK 100 finds support
Equities soared as cooling US inflation spurred hopes of a dovish Fed stance. On the daily chart, the FTSE 100 is holding onto its gains after a break above August’s high of 7560, while still remaining under pressure from this year’s highs around 7640. Support has been found at 7420, the junction between the base of a previous bullish breakout and the 30-day moving average. 7550 is the first resistance and a close above 7615 would resume the uptrend. A bearish breakout, however, would cause a correction to 7290.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.2350 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD continues to trade in a narrow range above 1.2350 on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the annual CPI declined to 10.7% in November from 11.1% in October. Market participants stay on the sidelines while gearing up for the Fed's policy announcements.
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0600 amid USD rebound, Fed eyed
EUR/USD is falling back toward 1.0600 in early Europe, retreating from six-month highs. The pair eases amid a renewed demand for the US Dollar, as investors turn cautious and reposition ahead of the critical Fed policy announcements.
Gold awaits US Federal Reserve for the next big move
Gold price is treading water above the $1,800 mark on Wednesday, as the United States Dollar (USD) licks its wounds amid a sense of calm across the board, in anticipation of the all-important Fed policy decision and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.
Goldman Sachs claims Gold will outperform Bitcoin, calling BTC “a solution looking for a problem”
Bitcoin has been subjected to criticism for its volatility and speculative nature for a very long time. But the recent developments in the crypto space have seemed to reinforce those concerns.
Fed December Preview: Will US Dollar selloff continue? Premium
The US Dollar suffered heavy losses against its major rivals on Tuesday after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6% in November from 6.3% in October.