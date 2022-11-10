AUDUSD consolidates gains

The Australian dollar steadies as inflation expectations beat estimates. After the pair found support over 0.6270, a lack of new lows suggests the sell-off has lost steam. Then a close above the major supply area 0.6520 may have reversed the situation by putting the bears on the defensive. The RSI’s double top may cause a pullback as momentum buyers take profit. 0.6400 is the first support and 0.6340 a key level to keep buyers interested. A bounce back above 0.6520 would extend the recovery towards 0.6650.

XAUUSD tests key resistance

Bullion pulls lower as traders reposition ahead of US inflation data. The price has recouped losses from the October sell-off and is now retesting the daily resistance at 1730 . A break above this ceiling could relieve the bearish pressure in the weeks to come and send gold to 1800. Until then, a strong cap could be expected from a mix of profit-taking and fresh selling. The RSI’s overbought condition might temper the enthusiasm and 1680 is the closest support in case the precious metal starts to take a breather.

US oil struggles for support

WTI crude plunges over a buildup in US storage. The price turned south after it met stiff selling at the October high of 93.50. A fall below the psychological level of 90.00 has forced some leveraged positions to liquidate. An invalidation of 88.00 is more worrisome as it indicates a lack of follow-up bids. 84.50 is the last support to gauge the bulls’ commitment. A bearish breakout would deepen the correction towards 81.00. 88.50 is a fresh resistance and the bulls will need to reclaim 91.50 before they could turn things around.