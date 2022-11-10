AUDUSD consolidates gains
The Australian dollar steadies as inflation expectations beat estimates. After the pair found support over 0.6270, a lack of new lows suggests the sell-off has lost steam. Then a close above the major supply area 0.6520 may have reversed the situation by putting the bears on the defensive. The RSI’s double top may cause a pullback as momentum buyers take profit. 0.6400 is the first support and 0.6340 a key level to keep buyers interested. A bounce back above 0.6520 would extend the recovery towards 0.6650.
XAUUSD tests key resistance
Bullion pulls lower as traders reposition ahead of US inflation data. The price has recouped losses from the October sell-off and is now retesting the daily resistance at 1730 . A break above this ceiling could relieve the bearish pressure in the weeks to come and send gold to 1800. Until then, a strong cap could be expected from a mix of profit-taking and fresh selling. The RSI’s overbought condition might temper the enthusiasm and 1680 is the closest support in case the precious metal starts to take a breather.
US oil struggles for support
WTI crude plunges over a buildup in US storage. The price turned south after it met stiff selling at the October high of 93.50. A fall below the psychological level of 90.00 has forced some leveraged positions to liquidate. An invalidation of 88.00 is more worrisome as it indicates a lack of follow-up bids. 84.50 is the last support to gauge the bulls’ commitment. A bearish breakout would deepen the correction towards 81.00. 88.50 is a fresh resistance and the bulls will need to reclaim 91.50 before they could turn things around.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD seesaws around seven-week high above 0.6600 after US inflation-led rally
AUDUSD stays defensive around 0.6620, following the heaviest daily run-up since October 2011, as bulls seek more clues to extend the previous day’s rally during early Friday. The Aussie pair jumped the most in 11 years on Thursday after the US CPI pushed back hawkish expectations from the US Fed.
EURUSD retreats from three-month high but stays beyond 1.0070 support confluence
EURUSD bulls take a breather around the highest levels since early August, retreating to 1.0188 during Friday’s Asian session, as it pares the biggest daily jump in a week. Daily closing beyond September’s peak becomes necessary for further upside.
Gold steadies around multi-day top near $1,750 on Fed concerns, US data eyed
Gold price seesaws around the highest levels in 11 weeks as bulls seek more clues to extend the US inflation-led rally during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed the multi-day peak around $1,757 after the downbeat US CPI data for October.
Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors
The crypto market is showing applaudable retaliation signals after the mudslide decline witnessed earlier in the week. As many in the space attribute, the liquidation to FTX's questionable risk-on policies, CEO of FTX Sam Bankmanfreid has vowed to restore investors' confidence.
US inflation slows and financial markets respond, DOW and AUDUSD Eyed
It was quite a day across the financial markets on Thursday as the eagerly awaited US inflation data hit the wires at 1:30 pm GMT. Consumer prices, measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), increased less than anticipated.