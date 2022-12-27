XAGUSD suggests the development of the corrective wave b, which is part of the global zigzag. Correction b most likely takes the form of a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. The first four primary waves are completed, and the last wave is still under construction.
It is assumed that the primary wave Ⓩ will be a double zigzag of the intermediate degree (W)-(X)-(Y). After the end of the actionary wave (W), the price began an upward movement in the intervening wave (X). Like the wave (W), the intervening wave (X) may end in the form of a minor double zigzag W-X-Y.
The end of the bullish trend is expected near 24.793. At that level, wave (X) will be at 76.4% of wave (W).
Alternatively, the XAGUSD pair has completed the construction of an ascending intervening wave (X) of the intermediate degree. It has the shape of a double zigzag W-X-Y.
Thus, in the next coming trading days, we can expect a fall in XAGUSD and the formation of a bearish actionary wave (Y). Perhaps this wave will have a standard zigzag shape A-B-C, as shown in the chart.
The first target, where the bears are aimed, is located at the previous low of 18.086, which was marked by the minor intervening wave X.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
