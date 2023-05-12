XAG/USD: We could see the end of the bullish trend at the top of 27.928

It is assumed that silver is moving inside the global corrective trend consisting of cycle waves w-x-y-x- z.
The current chart H1 shows the structure of the cycle intervening wave x, which in the near future can be completed by taking the form of a triple zigzag of the primary degree.
At the moment, the price may be in the primary wave. Perhaps this wave will be a standard zigzag, where the impulse and correction have already been completed. Wave (B) is a double zigzag.
In the near future, growth is expected in (C) approximately to 27.928, where the primary waves and will be equal.
In the second scenario, market participants can observe the development of an intermediate wave (B). As in the main version, it can be a double zigzag, however, only its first part is completed the minor wave W.
In the near future, a slight rise is possible in the second part, namely in wave X, after which a decrease is expected in the final actionary wave Y.
It is assumed that the intermediate correction (B) will be at 61.8% of impulse (A), and will end near 22.270.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
