XAG/USD crashed after the FOMC. As you already know, the FED increased the Federal Funds Rate by 50 bps as expected. After its strong upwards movement, a retreat was natural. Now, it was trading at 23.209 at the time of writing. The fundamentals could drive the rate today. The ECB Press Conference and the US Retail Sales could really shake the price.
Technically, the XAG/USD found support on the 23.010 - 22.956 and now it has turned to the upside. The inside sliding line (sl), 23.365, and the uptrend line represent upside obstacles. A larger drop could be activated by a new lower low.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
