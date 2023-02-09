XAG/USD: The final of the intervening wave is near, after which the price may rush up

As a few weeks ago, XAGUSD suggests the construction of a global triple zigzag consisting of cycle waves w-x-y-x-z.
The 1H timeframe shows the marking of the second intervening wave x, which may soon be completed, taking the form of a triple zigzag of the primary degree.
The bullish wave consists of intermediate waves (W)-(X)-(Y) and looks formed. The second intervening wave is under development, which may take the form of a zigzag and end soon.
After the wave completes its pattern, market participants will see growth in the primary wave to 25.938. At that level, it will be at 61.8% of wave.
Alternatively, the construction of the cycle intervening wave x can already be fully completed.
Thus, in the last section we see the initial part of a new bearish wave z of the cycle degree.
Perhaps the wave z will be a standard zigzag, as shown on the chart, and will complete its pattern near 17.490. At that level, it will be at 76.4% of actionary wave y.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.0750 ahead of EU Economic Forecasts
EUR/USD has regained upside traction and rises above 1.0750 in the early European morning. The pair reverses dismal German inflation data-led retreat amid a renewed US Dollar selling and risk-on market profile. EU Economic forecasts awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2100 amid softer US Dollar, Bailey eyed Premium
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2100, extending gains in the European trading hours. The market mood remains upbeat and weighs on the US Dollar, despite hawkish Fed expectations. Renewed UK economic optimism underpins the pair ahead of Baiey's testimony.
Gold prints four-day winning streak below $1,900 on Fed, China catalysts
Gold price grinds higher at around $1,880 amid a sluggish session. Market’s reassessment of hawkish Fed talks, China-inspired risk-on mood favor XAU/USD bulls. A light calendar could challenge the Gold price inside a short-term trading range.
Coinbase CEO warns the SEC may consider Ethereum a security
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told his 1.1 million followers that they’re hearing rumors that US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), may consider Ethereum a security.
Corporate America is panicking
As expected, the reality of what the Fed Chairman has been consistently been saying, began to sink in. It was a fantastic re-run of the FOMC decision when Powell spoke two days ago.