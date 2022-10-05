The XAGUSD pair seems to be forming a correction wave b of the cycle degree, which is part of the global zigzag. It is a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. The first four parts of it have already been fully completed, that is, now we see the construction of the last wave Ⓩ.
Most likely, the wave Ⓩ will be an intermediate triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z). We assume that wave (X) ended in the form of a minor double zigzag W-X-Y.
Thus, we can expect a drop in the intermediate wave (Z) to 16.271. At that level, sub-waves (Z) and (Y) will be equal.
However, according to an alternative, the bearish primary wave Ⓩ could have already completely ended in the form of a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y). Consequently, the entire correction b ended with it.
Thus, in the last section of the chart, we can notice the initial part of the bullish wave c of the cycle degree. It is assumed that it will take the form of an impulse ①-②-③-④-⑤, as shown in the chart.
Perhaps the primary sub-wave ① has come to an end, it is similar to the leading diagonal. In the near future, after a slight correction ②, the growth may continue in the sub-wave ③ above the maximum of 22.555.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
