XAG/USD: Bearish wave X completion signals the beginning of a bullish wave Z

XAGUSD suggests the formation of a global triple zigzag consisting of cycle waves w-x-y-x-z.
On the current chart, we can see the internal structure of the second intervening wave x, which may soon be completed, taking the form of a triple zigzag of the primary degree Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.
The primary wave Ⓨ consists of intermediate waves (W)-(X)-(Y) and looks finished. Perhaps the primary intervening wave Ⓧ could also come to an end, at the moment it has the form of a zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).
Now market participants can expect growth in the primary wave Ⓩ to 25.440. At that level, it will be at 76.4% of wave Ⓨ.
Let's now look at an alternative markup option, where the development of the cycle intervening wave x has already been completed, and in the last section we see the initial part of a new bearish wave z.
Perhaps wave z will be a standard zigzag, as shown on the chart, and will complete its pattern near 15.268. At that level, it will be at 76.4% of actionary wave y.
The nearest target where the price can reach is the level of 17.483, which is marked by a cycle wave y. Here the impulse sub-wave Ⓐ can be completed, and an upward correction Ⓑ can begin.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
