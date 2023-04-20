Share:

With April tax revenues falling short of expectations, the ‘X-date’ when US Treasury runs out of money to cover expenses could come as early as June.

House Republicans’ spending cut proposal omitted the most hardline views on Medicare & Social Security, but parties still remain far from a compromise.

A suspension to the debt ceiling appears increasingly likely, as the budget negotiations will likely require more time than the current cash balance allows.

The treasury cash balance sits at $253bn after the April ‘Tax Day’, which marked the deadline for filing 2022 income taxes in the US. The annual treasury inflows are typically the largest around the tax date, but as the revenue has fallen short of 2022 levels and most estimates, the cash balance could be drained earlier than previously estimated.

Extrapolating the decline in the cash balance leading up to ‘Tax Day’ would suggest, that the X-date could come as early as the first half of June – significantly earlier than the CBO’s previously estimated most likely window of July-September.

Quick resolution to the issue still appears elusive, even though the House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally presented his proposal for the spending cuts that the republicans demand in return for supporting a USD1.5 trillion raise to the debt ceiling (from the current 31.4tn).

As the Republicans only hold a very slim majority in the House of Representatives, the party members have struggled to find an internal agreement on which cuts to propose for the Democratic senate. The proposal omits the most hardline views of cutting spending on Medicare and Social Security, but still includes sizable cuts to Democrats’ recent key initiatives such as the student debt relief and green investment tax incentives under IRA.

Majority of the proposed USD4.5 trillion spending cuts would come in the form of capping congress’ future spending to the 2022 level, with only 1% annual rises for the next 10 years. The proposal is seemingly far away from Biden’s earlier budget plan, which aimed to reduce the deficit by USD2.5-3.0 trillion mostly via tax hikes, especially given the short time-frame provided by the remaining cash balance.

While democrats and the White House have unsurprisingly responded negatively to the republican proposal, it still marks a step forward in the process, as the parties now have a more concrete starting point for the final negotiations. But while the lack of Medicare cuts should make the proposal more palatable for the Democrats, we suspect that a compromise is still far away.

As such, a suspension of the debt ceiling until the next round of budget negotiations next winter is beginning to look increasingly likely, and the planning is reportedly already underway among a bipartisan group of moderate House members. The pressure to resolve the issue from markets is also increasing quickly, with the US 5y CDS reaching the highest levels since 2012. We still think an eventual resolution remains the clear base case, but congress could be forced to take action earlier than previously thought.

