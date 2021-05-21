Since I analyzed the Wyckoff distribution structure for the Malaysia glove sector including TOPGLOV, SUPERMX, HARTA and KOSSAN on 20 Dec 2020, their price has broken the key support and has been sliding down. Watch the video below to find out how to spot distribution structure before the breakdown happens to avoid the big drawdown.

Now, supply zone has been formed and in order for these gloves stocks to turn bullish, they first need to overcome the supply zone as boxed in red in the chart below. Else they are likely to break the support level and drift down further.

TOP GLOVE Key levels

Support: 4.5, 3.5

Supply zone: 5-5.5, 6.2-6.7

SUPERMAX Key Levels:

Support: 4, 3

Supply zone: 5-5.5, 7

HARTALEGA Key Levels:

Support: 8.8, 7-8

Supply zone: 10.2-11

KOSSAN Key Levels

Support: 3, 2.5

Supply zone: 3.6-4.3, 5