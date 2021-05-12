Since I covered CG, COTY, IPG and MET 4 weeks ago, 3 of them has risen 3-10% while COTY is still flat due to negative response to the earning. Watch the video below to find out how to spot Wyckoff accumulation structure and ways to participate for trend trading at different support levels.
Revised Support Levels
CG support level: 41.5-42.8
COTY support level: 8.5-9.2
IPG support level: 30.5-31.5
MET support level: 62.5-64.8
