With great numbers last week on the US Non-Farm Payrolls, and the Unemployment Rate at 3.5%, the USD is strong again with the USD Index back to 113.

US NFPs were higher for 5 months in a row now.

This is a key signal to the US Federal Reserve to raise Interest Rates even higher so the market likes the USD even more.

This has all USD Major pairs moving with EURUSD well below par at $0.97 and NZDUSD at this level of support.

USDCAD is now consolidating as Canada also had very good employment numbers.

USDJPY is now at a frightening 145.50 as JPY just keeps getting weaker with Interest Rate and Bond Yield differentials with the US.

However, JPY seems to be getting stronger against almost every other currencies.

The Canadian Dollar is being helped as well by the price of WTI which has pushed above $90 again.

Getting back to the US Federal Reserve, the idea of continued Interest Rate rises has not helped US Equities.

We saw the gains of last month wiped out with falls like this on the S&P 500.

GBP is slightly weaker after gains last week but watch out this week for UK Employment figures tomorrow, Manufacturing Production, and GDP figures on Wednesday.

The FTSE 100 has followed the US Indices lower and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.