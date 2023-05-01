We have been watching this gap in WTI for a month now and the gap was finally filled.
We see a clear downtrend and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.
Also, we see that the CAD has found some strength but this may be temporary if the price of crude oil falls further.
Also, this week, watch out for Wednesday’s US crude oil inventory change which very often affects the price of WTi and the CAD.
Also, this is a big week for Interest Rates with Australia tomorrow where analysts expect no change to the existing 3.6%.
The US Federal Reserve will be announcing its rate as well and we are expecting a rise to 5.25% and therefore a stronger USD.
The European Central Bank should also be raising its rate to 3.75%.
And, of course, we have the US Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday.
This gives us plenty of opportunity to trade moves against the trend.
For example, we see an uptrend in GBPUSD.
If the news drives price action, against the trend into a technical level, we may have an opportunity to buy GBPUSD.
This can happen this week with a variety of pairs with AUD, USD and EUR and I encourage you to examine the charts to anticipate this setup.
The US news will affect Gold of course, which is an opportunity as Gold has been consolidating for the last half of April.
The situation on Gold vs EUR may also give us an opportunity and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.
We will also be looking at the JPY again as we see incredible weakness as the Bank of Japan appears to be losing control again with bond yield and interest rate differentials with the US.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
EUR/USD recovers beyond 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has staged a modest rebound and advanced beyond 1.1000 heading into the American session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) trimmed early gains ahead of the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI report for April.
GBP/USD gains momentum, trades around 1.2550
GBP/USD staged a rebound ahead of Wall Street's opening and trades around 1.2550. The US Dollar lost traction mid-European morning, as local markets remain closed amid the Labour Day holiday. Market players await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI figure.
Gold storms through $2,000 as US yields retreat
Gold price reversed its direction and extended its advance above $2,000 in the second half of the day on Monday, erasing all of its daily losses in the process. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up, but off its early highs, helping XAU/USD to resume gains.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
First Republic Bank crashes 39% as FDIC takes over, sells assets to JPMorgan
First Republic Bank (FRC), one of the fastest growing major banks of the past decade, has reached the conclusion of its story. Early Monday, the FDIC announced that JPMorgan had won the bid to buy the bank's assets and assume resposibility for all deposits.