We have been watching this gap in WTI for a month now and the gap was finally filled.



We see a clear downtrend and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.

Also, we see that the CAD has found some strength but this may be temporary if the price of crude oil falls further.

Also, this week, watch out for Wednesday’s US crude oil inventory change which very often affects the price of WTi and the CAD.

Also, this is a big week for Interest Rates with Australia tomorrow where analysts expect no change to the existing 3.6%.

The US Federal Reserve will be announcing its rate as well and we are expecting a rise to 5.25% and therefore a stronger USD.

The European Central Bank should also be raising its rate to 3.75%.

And, of course, we have the US Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday.

This gives us plenty of opportunity to trade moves against the trend.

For example, we see an uptrend in GBPUSD.

If the news drives price action, against the trend into a technical level, we may have an opportunity to buy GBPUSD.

This can happen this week with a variety of pairs with AUD, USD and EUR and I encourage you to examine the charts to anticipate this setup.

The US news will affect Gold of course, which is an opportunity as Gold has been consolidating for the last half of April.

The situation on Gold vs EUR may also give us an opportunity and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.

We will also be looking at the JPY again as we see incredible weakness as the Bank of Japan appears to be losing control again with bond yield and interest rate differentials with the US.