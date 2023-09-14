I’m Brad Alexander and in today’s Market Blast, let’s look at the NASDAQ, the S&P500, USDJPY, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, and WTI (USOil).
Despite the incredibly high inventory report from Wednesday, the price of Crude oil is still climbing and we wonder if $90 is in range.
The stochastic oscillator tried to give us a downturn but it seems to be changing its mind.
MACD is still looking quite bullish and shows no sign of a downturn.
Keep an eye on the news about OPEC production though.
As we mentioned last time, the CAD is getting stronger based on the strength of WTI.
GBPCAD has fallen to this level of support at $1.69 so we need to see a break below or a bounce above to get confirmation of a continuing downtrend.
On NZDCAD we may be looking at a continued downtrend if the stochastic oscillator turns down.
Last time we talked about the JPY pairs opening with a gap and it seems that they all filled the gap, especially CADJPY and AUDJPY.
Even on USDJPY it just filled the gap as you can see the high on this candle reached higher than the low on the last candle before the gap.
So if you entered the trade on the reversal of the stochastic oscillator and closed on either the other side of the stochastic oscillator or at the closure of the gap, you made a good trade.
Keep an eye on the economic news though as the Bank of Japan may be getting tired of the weak Yen and there are rumours of higher interest rates.
Last time we talked about “Buying the Dip” on the US Indices and it worked if you entered the trade on the reversal of the stochastic oscillator.
On both the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 the stochastic oscillator is overbought so we might want to wait for a new opportunity if price action falls to the lower trend line.
CFDs and FX are leveraged products and your capital may be at risk.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0650 after dovish ECB hike
EUR/USD remains under pressure, trading at the lowest level since late May. The Euro fell across the board after the ECB hiked rates by 25 bps but signaled the end of its tightening cycle. The US Dollar is mixed after data showed a resilient US economy.
GBP/USD drops below the 200-day SMA, tests 1.2400
GBP/USD extended the decline during the American session and and bottomed at 1.2400, the lowest intraday level since June 6. The Greenback strengthened after upbeat US Retail Sales, Jobless Claims and PPI data amid higher US yields.
Gold bounces from lower lows, hovers around $1,910 Premium
Gold prices extended their monthly decline, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,901 in the aftermath of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement. The bright metal later rebounded amid optimistic stocks, although it holds around the $1,910 price zone.
MATIC price climbs as Polygon outlines proposals for 2.0 upgrade
Polygon network developers published three proposals to implement the transition to Polygon 2.0. The proposals include the creation of a POL token to replace MATIC as the native gas and staking token of the ecosystem.
NVDA gains alongside NASDAQ Thursday as focus turns to Arm IPO
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has gained 1.2% in Thursday’s premarket to just above $460 on general excitement over the Arm Holdings (ARM) IPO. NASDAQ futures have added 0.5% at the time of writing.