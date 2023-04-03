Share:

I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at Gold (XAUUSD), AUDUSD, USDCAD, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30), and WTI (USOil).

Over the weekend many Oil producing countries agreed to dramatically cut production driving prices substantially higher.

Let’s see if price action fills this gap and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.

During most of February and well into the month of March, indices like the DJIA fell.

During the last half of March, investor attitudes changed with the idea that the Fed would slow down on its Interest Rate rises and perhaps pivot.

For this reason, investors and analysts will be watching 2 different PMIs and 3 different sets of employment figures including the US Non-Farm Payrolls.

Also, with the Canadian employment figures coming out the day before, this may set up some interesting opportunities on USDCAD if the figures go in opposite directions.

Keep in mind, however, that most markets and exchanges will be closed this Friday so we might not get the same volatility we would normally see.

Australia will be announcing its Interest Rate decision Tuesday and the prediction is for a 0.25% increase.

If it comes out higher than that, we may have a good long opportunity on AUD.

AUD is quite mixed right now so this gives us more chances to see price action moving temporarily against one of the trends.

Of course, with all this US data, we should have plenty of opportunities to trade Gold and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.