I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at Gold (XAUUSD), AUDUSD, USDCAD, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30), and WTI (USOil).
Over the weekend many Oil producing countries agreed to dramatically cut production driving prices substantially higher.
Let’s see if price action fills this gap and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.
During most of February and well into the month of March, indices like the DJIA fell.
During the last half of March, investor attitudes changed with the idea that the Fed would slow down on its Interest Rate rises and perhaps pivot.
For this reason, investors and analysts will be watching 2 different PMIs and 3 different sets of employment figures including the US Non-Farm Payrolls.
Also, with the Canadian employment figures coming out the day before, this may set up some interesting opportunities on USDCAD if the figures go in opposite directions.
Keep in mind, however, that most markets and exchanges will be closed this Friday so we might not get the same volatility we would normally see.
Australia will be announcing its Interest Rate decision Tuesday and the prediction is for a 0.25% increase.
If it comes out higher than that, we may have a good long opportunity on AUD.
AUD is quite mixed right now so this gives us more chances to see price action moving temporarily against one of the trends.
Of course, with all this US data, we should have plenty of opportunities to trade Gold and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 as markets stabilize
EUR/USD is cutting losses to regain 1.0800 in early European trading. Unexpected OPEC+ oil output cut fuelled oil price rally and stoked up inflation fears, boosting the safe-haven US Dollar alongside firmer US Treasury yields. The focus now shifts to the US ISM PMI.
GBP/USD regains 1.2300 as US Dollar upside stalls
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2300, recovering ground early Monday. Markets remain risk averse after OPEC+ driven oil price surge rekindled inflation fears, which ramped up the US Dollar demand. UK Final Manufacturing and US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
Gold pares intraday losses near $1,950 as US Dollar retreats amid pre-NFP anxiety
XAU/USD price trims intraday losses near $1,955 amid early Monday morning in Europe. The bright metal rebounds from a one-week low marked earlier in the day as traders reassess the week-start challenges to the sentiment that initially favored the US Dollar strength.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
Oil to drive Fed higher
Just when everyone thought it was safe to come out and dance to the end of high inflation, here we go again with another potential energy prices surge globally. Let's delve into the recent surge in the price of oil and its potential impact on the global economy.