AUD/USD seeks support
The Australian dollar falls as China’s industrial and retail data disappoint. The pair turned south in the supply zone (0.7130) at the start of a sell-off back in June. A combination of profit-taking and new selling may keep the aussie under pressure in the short-term. A bearish RSI divergence indicates overextension and a break below 0.7060 could be seen as a confirmation, triggering a liquidation of leveraged positions. 0.6960 at the base of the recent rebound is a key support while 0.7060 has turned into a fresh resistance.
US oil breaks support
WTI slides as weak Chinese economic data raise concerns over demand. The bulls’ struggle to keep higher lows indicates that sentiment remains downbeat. A short-lived rebound to 95.00 which sits on the 20-day moving average is another sign that the bears have firm control of the direction. A fall below 87.50 would invalidate the bounce and attract more selling. 82.00 near a seven-month lows would be the next target. As the RSI recovers from oversold territory, 92.00 is the resistance and sellers may continue to fade rebounds.
FTSE 100 inches up
Equities rally as investors find some relief in China cutting interest rates. The FTSE is looking to hold onto its gains as it grinds its way towards a new high. 7560 at the origin of June’s liquidation is a major hurdle and strong selling interest could be expected from those who believe in a bear market in the medium-term. The RSI’s repeated overbought condition may make buyers wary of chasing after the rally. 7460 is the immediate support and 7370 over the 30-day moving average an important level to prevent a correction.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its momentum after having climbed toward 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As investors wait for the FOMC to release the minutes of its July meeting, the dollar consolidates its daily gains, allowing the pair to hold above 1.0150.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having recovered toward 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retreated toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold pushes lower toward $1,760 as US yields extend rally
Gold continues to decline toward $1,760 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Before the FOMC releases the July meeting minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 2.9%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!