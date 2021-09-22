Key Resistance: 71.90

Key Support: 71.25 / 70.00

WTI has been in a bearish move for the past week and is now retesting these structure highs. From the highs on September 15th to the lows on the 21st crude dropped -5.11%, and since yesterday's lows price has surged 3.60%; this is a 61.8% pullback to the previous broken base.

This is a key zone as price is consolidating inside a structure.

Given the fact that price has created a new daily high and broken with yesterday's highs this structure could be considered a bullish flag.

But we have to consider the possibility of this been a reversal pattern. Price is retesting the upside of the mid-term structure right at the previous broken lows and the weekly pivot.

The smart thing is to wait for a clear brea.

