Key Resistance: 71.90
Key Support: 71.25 / 70.00
WTI has been in a bearish move for the past week and is now retesting these structure highs. From the highs on September 15th to the lows on the 21st crude dropped -5.11%, and since yesterday's lows price has surged 3.60%; this is a 61.8% pullback to the previous broken base.
This is a key zone as price is consolidating inside a structure.
Given the fact that price has created a new daily high and broken with yesterday's highs this structure could be considered a bullish flag.
But we have to consider the possibility of this been a reversal pattern. Price is retesting the upside of the mid-term structure right at the previous broken lows and the weekly pivot.
The smart thing is to wait for a clear brea.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
