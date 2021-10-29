WTI rebounds from an upside support line

WTI crude oil traded higher yesterday after it hit support at the upside support line drawn from the low of August 22nd, slightly below the 81.22 level, marked by the lows of October 20th and 21st. Overall, as long as WTI is trading above that upside line, we would consider the outlook to be positive.
If the bulls are willing to stay in the driver’s seat, we would expect them to push the action above the 83.65 barriers, and perhaps aim for the peak of October 25th, at 85.73. A break higher would confirm a forthcoming higher high on both the 4-hour and daily charts and take the price into territories last seen in 2014. The next support may be the 88.10 level, marked by the inside swing low of October 2nd of that year, the break of which could extend the trend towards the peak of October 7th, 2014, at 90.60.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI rebounded and just crossed above its 50 line, while the MACD, although negative, lies above its trigger line, pointing up and getting closer to zero. Both indicators suggest that WTI may start gaining upside speed again soon and support the notion for some further advances, and maybe a trend continuation.
We will start examining the case of a bearish reversal only upon a dip below 78.70. A forthcoming lower low would already be confirmed, while WTI will also be well below the upside line taken from the low of August 22nd. The bears may get encouraged to push the action towards the 76.07 barrier, the break of which could allow extensions towards the 73.80 or 72.95 hurdles, marked by the lows of September 29th, and the inside swing high of September 16th.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1630 after US inflation data
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.1650, EUR/USD started to edge higher in the early American session with the latest data from the US allowing the greenback to continue to erase Thursday's losses.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as dollar recovery continues
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3800 on Friday as the dollar extends its rebound in the American trading hours. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation remained unchanged at 3.6% on a yearly basis in September.
Gold pivots around $1800, levels to watch
Gold price cautious amid US yield curve flattening, month-end flows in play. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation and FOMC decision fresh moves in gold.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss
Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?