Crude oil is finally finding its footing after the turmoil of late where prices ran into negative territory for the front-month contract. Markets are now fixated on the June contract expiring in May. Considering Cushings is at max capacity, there is concern that we have only just seen the start of the downside for WTI. Moreover, with prices still at very depressed levels in the mid-teens, both upstream and downstream industry failures are likely to disrupt prices:

"The latest news that the US may look into providing loans for US oil companies adds another layer of worry for prices.

While these loans, or potential other measures floated by the US administration, would help protect US industry, they would dampen the expectations of market-driven cuts which represent a key balancing factor for the market looking into the second half of 2020 and into 2021,"

analysts at TD Securities explained.

Meanwhile, prices are at a slightly more respectable level, balancing in a critical area of volume.

The price has moved back to close the gap

Following a series of bids in the price of WTI, bulls managed to close the gap and get above the 20-day moving average into a consolation zone.

61.8% Fibo target achieved

On further inspection, the 61.8% Fibonacci of the April drop has been achieved.

Bulls looking for a break to next key target area

At his juncture, bulls will need to stay above the 17 handles and a 50% mean reversion of the mid-March drop for a run towards the 61.8% of the same range.