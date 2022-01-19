Oil prices were hampered by weaker risk conditions and a stronger dollar during Tuesday while there was also pressure for a correction.
There were geopolitical concerns amid fears over further attacks in the Middle East while OPEC maintained expectations of strong demand in 2022.
Overall sentiment held firm with WTI finding support on dips to around $84.50 p/b before rebounding strongly.
A pipeline explosion which curbed oil supplies from Iraq helped trigger a further advance with WTI posting fresh 7-year highs above $86.50 p/b while Brent also surged to fresh 7-year highs above $88.50 p/b before a limited correction.
