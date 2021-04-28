WTI OIL
WTI oil rose to one-week high on Wednesday, lifted by expectations of rising fuel demand that would offset fears about the impact of a surge in India’s coronavirus cases, while lower than expected build in US crude inventories (0.090 mln bls vs 0.659 mln bls forecast) contributed to positive tone.
Fresh advance extends into second straight day and probes again through pivotal Fibo barrier at $63.86 (61.8% of $67.95/$57.25 pullback).
Eventual close above this level after last week’s recovery stalled here, would generate bullish signal for extension of larger recovery rally from $57.25 (Mar 23 low), which paused after bulls got trapped above $63.86 Fibo level last week.
Rising positive momentum and daily moving averages in bullish setup support the action., which pressures last week’s spike high ($64.35), with break higher to expose $65.00 (round-figure) and $65.42 (Fibo 76.4% of $67.95/$57.25).
Res: 64.35; 64.85; 65.00; 65.42
Sup: 63.86; 63.27; 63.00; 62.60
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures the 1.2100 threshold
EUR/USD is marginally higher just below the 1.2100 figure, as speculative interest waits for the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. ECB’s Lagarde reiterated that “there are still downside risks,” for the EU.
GBP/USD flirts with weekly highs ahead of Fed
The dollar weakens as the FOMC’s announcement looms, providing support to GBP/USD that trades near 1.3930 resistance. The EU parliament has given its backing to the Brexit trade and security deal, further supporting the pound.
XAU/USD rebounds from two-week lows to $1775 ahead of the FOMC
Metals recovered strength during the American session and ahead of the FOMC decision. Gold prices bounced sharply from weekly lows back above $1770. The yellow metal awaits Powell with a positive intraday tone.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.