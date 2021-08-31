After last week's big rally of 7%+ (from low to high), crude oil is looking heavy at these levels. Buyers are struggling to break above August 12th highs but price is trading in a very short term bullish structure.
The last time price was trading at these levels we saw an almost 8% drop to last week's lows which means that price has erase those losses.
Having said that, the mid-term structure in this market is bearish since we peaked around the $77 mark on last month's highs.
Watch this video to see how I would trade the short side should my scenario play out.
