The WTI oil price hit three-week low Tuesday, in extension of sharp fall in past two days (down over 4%) but drop was limited by daily cloud base and Fibo 61.8% of $72.44/$82.64 upleg) where bears faced strong headwinds, causing the price to bounce.
Prospects of stronger dollar on expectations for Fed’s further rate hikes (0.25% raise expected on Wednesday) weighs on oil prices, along with expectations for ECB and BOE 0.5% hikes (meetings are on Thursday), with signals that Russia’s oil exports are going to rise in February, despite tough sanctions imposed on Russia from western economies.
The OPEC+ group is also meeting on Wednesday and analysts expect the cartel will keep its current output policy unchanged.
On the other side, unexpectedly strong acceleration in China’s economic activity in post-Covid restrictions period, boosts hopes for strengthening demand that would partially counter negative impact.
Daily studies show weakening near-term structure on fading bullish momentum and MA’s in bearish setup, though negative signals were partially offset by oversold stochastic and strong bids at the base of thick cloud.
Repeated close above daily Kijun-sen ($77.54) would soften bears and add to signals of basing, however, more work at the upside, such as lift and close above daily Tenkan-sen ($79.57) that would unmask key barriers at $81.91 (daily cloud top) and $81.50/60 zone (recent peaks).
Res: 79.23; 80.00; 80.45; 81.70
Sup: 77.54; 76.25; 74.85; 73.64
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes by 25 bps as expected, focus shifts to Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 25 bps to the range of 4.5-4.75% as expected following the first policy meeting of 2023. The US Dollar stages a modest rebound against its rivals as investors wait for Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 as Fed raises policy rate by 25 bps
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0900 following the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points as expected. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will comment on the policy outlook and respond to questions at a press conference.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2300, eyes on Powell
GBP/USD trimmed early gains and barely holds above 1.2300 as US Dollar stays resilient after the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 bps. In its policy statement, the Fed reiterated its willingness to continue to hike rates. Eyes on Powell's presser.
Gold edges higher toward as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gained traction and advanced toward $1,930 in the American session. Following the Fed's decision to hike the policy rate by 25 bps, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.5%, helping XAU/USD edge higher ahead of Powell's press conference.
Ethereum: “Tower - Tower, ETH requesting a soft landing”
Ethereum (ETH) price action sees traders gearing up for the fireworks this evening as the Fed and its Chair, Jerome Powell, are taking the stage this evening for the first time this year.