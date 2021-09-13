WTI oil
The WTI extends strong advance into the second consecutive day and rose above psychological $70 barrier the first time since Aug 3, generating initial signal that two-week congestion under this level is over.
Fresh bulls hit five-week high, confirming a higher base at $67.60 and signaling continuation of recovery rally from $67.60 (Aug 20/23 lows). Close above $70 pivot (reinforced by 55DMA) would boost bullish signals and open way for surge through thickening daily cloud (spanned between $70.32 and $70.98) and test of next key obstacle at $71.17 (Fibo 61.8% of $76.95/$61.79).
Oil received fresh boost from shut output in the US, following damage from hurricane and expectations for higher demand, but most of impacted refineries managed to restart production faster than expected. Near-term bias is expected to remain with bulls while the price action stays above $70 level, while close below this level would signal another false break and weaken the structure. Converged 10/100DMA’s ($69.01) mark pivotal support, loss of which would shift near-term focus lower.
Res: 70.98; 71.16; 71.92; 73.37.
Sup: 70.00; 69.37; 69.01; 67.90.
Interested in Oil technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 72.54
- R2 71.14
- R1 70.29
- PP 68.9
-
- S1 68.05
- S2 66.66
- S3 65.81
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading well under 1.18, a two-week low, as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,800, US inflation eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the key week on a positive note, on the bids near $1,793 while flashing 0.3% intraday gains at the latest. The yellow metal snapped a four-week uptrend the previous week as Fed tapering concerns escalate.
Solana price eyes drop to $142 as SOL correction continues
Solana price is facing selling pressure after its rally to a new all-time high on September 9. The governing technical pattern suggests that SOL is expecting a plunge of 10% toward $142. Further selling pressure could see Solana price slide 25%.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.