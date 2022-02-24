WTI oil
WTI oil cracked psychological $100 barrier on Thursday, as escalation of the situation in Ukraine into military conflict, sparked strong worries about the global supply and pushed the price sharply higher.
The contract was up nearly 8% in European trading and probed above $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014.
Russia is the one of top world oil producers and any disruption in supply, which so far flows steadily, would further inflate the oil prices.
The crude oil made a significant recovery after collapsing in April 2020, during the peak of coronavirus pandemic and at one point hit a zero level, despite expectations of many economists that recovery would take a long time and doubts that it will be able to recover at all.
With $100 level being dented, further advance is seen very likely, although bulls may face some headwinds here, specially that supplies are still stable, with dips to offer better buying opportunities.
Sustained break of $100 to expose targets at: 102.94 (Fibo projection), 106.06 and 107.45 (July/June 2014 highs) and 108.36 (Fibo projection).
Supports lay at: $95.79 (Feb 14 former top), 92.59 (rising 10DMA) and 91.05 (20DMA), with $90 marking a lower pivot, loss of which would sideline bulls.
Res: 100.00; 100.49; 102.49; 106.06.
Sup: 95.79; 94.90; 92.59; 91.05.
Interested in Oil technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 96.73
- R2 95.15
- R1 93.54
- PP 91.96
-
- S1 90.35
- S2 88.77
- S3 87.16
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.