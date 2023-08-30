WTI Oil
WTI oil price rose further and hit the highest in two weeks on Wednesday, as larger than expected draw in US crude inventories (API report) point to increased demand, while a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico raises concerns about supply.
The oil prices were additionally supported by signals that Saudi Arabia is likely to extend its voluntary production cut, to keep oil supply tight.
Recovery from $77.58 (Aug 24 low) has so far retraced between 50% and 61.8% of $84.87/$77.58 bear-leg, confirming a higher low at $77.58 (Aug 23/24 lows), as well as a bear-trap under $78.05 Fibo support, on daily chart.
Daily structure is improving, although 14-d momentum is still in negative territory and stochastic entered overbought zone, which may cause headwinds.
Fresh bullish signal to be expected on firm break of $82.09 (Fibo 61.8% of $84.87/$77.58) which would spark acceleration towards $83.15 (Fibo 76.4%).
Dips should hold above $81.00 zone to keep fresh bulls intact and guard lower pivots at $80.00 (psychological support) and $79.67 (weekly cloud base).
Res: 82.09; 82.89; 83.15; 83.80.
Sup: 81.13; 80.66; 80.00; 79.35.
Interested in WTI technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 83.81
- R2 82.51
- R1 81.81
- PP 80.51
-
- S1 79.82
- S2 78.52
- S3 77.82
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0850 ahead of German inflation, US data
EUR/USD is falling back toward 1.0850 after soft Spanish HICP inflation data, reversing from the weekly top in the European session on Wednesday. The pair justifies the market's anxiety ahead of the top-tier German inflation and the US jobs data.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2600 as US Dollar recovers ahead of ADP data
GBP/USD is holding lower ground, approaching 1.2600 on the back of a broad US Dollar recovery. The cautious market mood underpins the safe-haven US Dollar ahead of a fresh batch of high-impact US economic data.
Gold flat-lines around $1,930 amid Fed's soft-landing hopes, US key data eyed
Gold Price struggles to gain around $1,935 during the early European session on Wednesday. The weaker US dollar and a sharp drop in US Treasury yields drags the Greenback lower across the board. Meanwhile, the DXY edges lower to 103.55 while the 10-year yield fell from 4.20% to 4.14%, near the lowest level in two weeks.
Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week
Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US SEC on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.
US ADP Jobs Preview: A weakening trend US private Premium
On Wednesday, at 12:15 GMT, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will release its employment report for August. The market consensus is for an increase in US private payrolls of 195,000.