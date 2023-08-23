WTI Oil
WTI oil price fell around 1.6% on Wednesday after weak manufacturing data from Japan, Eurozone and Great Britain (PMI’s stay in contraction territory below 50 threshold) raised concerns about demand and further soured near-term sentiment.
Acceleration of a bear-leg off $81.71 (Aug 21 recovery peak) broke through $78.58 (Aug 17 higher low) and cracked pivotal Fibo support at $78.05 (38.2% of $67.02/$84.87) generating fresh bearish signal for deeper drop (signal to be confirmed on close below $78.05) towards next targets at $76.03/$75.94 (200DMA/50% retracement).
Weakening technical structure on daily chart (14-d momentum remains in negative territory and started fresh decline, south-heading RSI below neutrality zone and multiple bear-crosses of 5/10/20/30DMA’s) contribute to bearish near-term outlook.
Resistances at $78.58/$79.02 (Aug 17/18 lows) should cap and keep intact upper pivots at $80.00/66 (psychological/10DMA) violation of which would sideline bears.
Res: 78.58; 79.02; 79.62; 80.00.
Sup: 76.41; 76.02; 75.17; 74.50.
Interested in Oil technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 81.04
- R2 80.69
- R1 80.14
- PP 79.78
-
- S1 79.24
- S2 78.88
- S3 78.33
