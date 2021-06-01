WTI OIL
Oil prices surged on Tuesday, inflated by expectations for growing fuel demand during the summer driving season in the US, continuation of slow increase in supply by OPEC+ group and strong Chinese factory data that support hopes for further rise in global oil demand.
WTI contract was up 2.5% since opening in Asia and rose to the highest since Oct 2018 at $68.84.
Fresh bulls came ticks ahead of $69 round figure barrier and turned focus towards psychological $70 level, with firmly bullish studies on all larger timeframes being supportive, however overbought conditions may produce headwinds and pause bulls for price adjustment.
Close above former2021 high at $67.95 would generate a bullish signal, but attack at $70 target could be delayed.
Shallow correction is expected due to improved sentiment, with dips to be ideally contained at $67.00/$66.50 zone and provide better levels to re-enter bullish market.
Only dip through $66 handle would put bulls on hold for deeper correction.
Res: 68.84; 69.00; 70.00; 70.36.
Sup: 67.95; 67.10; 66.50; 66.05.
Interested in Oil technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 68.28
- R2 67.8
- R1 67.29
- PP 66.8
-
- S1 66.29
- S2 65.8
- S3 65.29
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.2250, shrugging off upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and better-than-expected eurozone manufacturing PMIs. Headline CPI also beat estimates with 2% in May. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 61.2 points.
GBP/USD slips below 1.42 on virus concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.42 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Concerns about Britain's third virus wave outweigh the country's rapid vaccination campaign in influencing sterling. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 65.6, below the preliminary read.
XAU/USD retreats from five-month highs towards $1910
Gold price is retreating from five-month highs of $1917, looking to test the $1910 round number. The latest leg down comes amid a pause in the US dollar decline across the board, as the rally in the Treasury yields recover ground.
Crypto market rally pauses for pullback
Bitcoin price might drop lower if it cannot sustain the recent sweep above a critical resistance level at $36,735. Ethereum price is also facing a supply zone that extends from $2,689 to $2,843 and hints at a decline.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.