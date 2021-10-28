WTI oil
The WTI oil extends weakness on Thursday and hit two-week low, following Wednesday’s 2.8% drop (the biggest one-day loss since Aug 4).
Oil prices came under increased pressure on surprise rise of US crude inventories last week (4.26 mln bls vs expected 1.91 mln bls build) and rising cases of Covid-19 in Europe, Russia and some parts of China that hurts expectations for an economic and oil demand recovery.
Adding to negative near-term outlook are expectations that the US economy grew at the slowest pace in more than one year in the third quarter, amid resurgence of coronavirus infections and supply shortages.
Daily chart studies started to weaken on extension of pullback from new 7-year peak ($85.39) that cracked 20DMA support ($80.67) and threaten of attack at more significant supports at $80 / $79.75 (psychological / bull-trendline off Aug 23 low at $61.79 / Fibo 23.6% of $61.83/$85.39).
Break of these levels would generate initial reversal signal and open way for deeper correction of $61.83/$85.39).
Res: 82.74; 84.46; 85.39; 85.90.
Sup: 80.67; 80.00; 79.75; 78.16.
Interested in WTI technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 85.73
- R2 84.89
- R1 83.26
- PP 82.43
-
- S1 80.8
- S2 79.96
- S3 78.33
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
US economy is widely expected to lose momentum in Q3. Fed policymakers are unlikely to change their tapering outlook. Gold bears look to retain control following the failed attempt to hold above $1,800.