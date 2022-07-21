WTI oil
WTI oil price accelerates lower in European trading on Thursday (down 3.3% since Asian opening last night), after three-day recovery failed to sustain break above psychological $100 barrier.
Oil prices came under pressure from renewed demand worries on rising US gasoline stocks, gas flow through Nord Stream 1 pipeline resumed after a maintenance and Libya resumed production from several oilfields.
Traders are also concerned about the ECB joining other major central banks in raising interest rates to fight soaring inflation, as higher borrowing cost is likely to significantly hurt economic growth and consequently affect demand.
Fresh weakness already retraced 50% of $90.54/$100.96 recovery leg and signal that corrective phase is likely over.
Bears need extension through key supports at $94.52/$94.31 (Fibo 61.8% / 200DMA) confirm reversal and open way for another probe through key supports at $92.92/$92.64 (Mar/Apr higher base) after last week’s break lower failed to register close below these levels and generate fresh bearish signal.
Bearish daily studies add to weak fundamentals and support near-term action.
Res: 96.50; 96.98; 97.83; 98.50.
Sup: 95.00; 94.52; 94.31; 93.00.
Interested in oil technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 103.11
- R2 101.7
- R1 100.58
- PP 99.17
-
- S1 98.05
- S2 96.64
- S3 95.52
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6900, struggling for direction
The AUD/USD pair trades positively around the 0.6900 figure, helped by a weaker greenback and modest gains across Wall Street. Firmer gold prices provide additional support ahead of critical growth-related figures.
EURUSD settles below 1.0200 after an unimpressive ECB
The EUR/USD trades just below the 1.0200 threshold, despite demand for the greenback receded. The European Central Bank pulled the trigger by 50 bps, but highlighted growth and inflation concerns. Easing US Treasury yields limited dollar’s gains.
Gold bears keeping XAUUSD in check
Gold recovered from a fresh 2022 low of $1,680.82 and now trades in the $1,711 price zone. The dollar shined after the ECB announced its monetary policy decision, which initially hit the greenback as policymakers hiked rates by 50 bps. However, the absence of clues about what’s coming up next discouraged bulls.
Tesla's impact on Bitcoin market value
Tesla has reportedly sold 75% of its BTC holdings as the company faced Q2 cashflow constrictions. The innovative electric-powered car company sold over $950 million worth of their Bitcoin holdings for an average price of $29,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!