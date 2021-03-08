WTI OIL
WTI oil surged to the highest since October 2018 on Monday ($67.95) as the sentiment further improved after the US Senate passed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, while an attack on Saudi’s oil installations by Yemeni groups further lifted the prices.
Oil advanced nearly 7% last week after OPEC+ group decided to extend its production cuts into April that offset concerns about fragile demand recovery due to extended lockdowns in a number of countries and record build in US crude stocks due to a harsh weather in the US south.
The oil prices have fully recovered strong loses during the pandemic and jumped well above the levels where they stood when the crisis started.
The recovery is currently riding on the third wave of five-wave cycle from April’s 2020 low at $6.52 and eyes key obstacles at $70 (psychological) and $70.93 (Fibonacci 100% expansion), break of which would generate strong bullish signal and open way for further advance.
Bulls are expected to face headwinds here (overbought daily/weekly studies also to contribute) and may take a breather for consolidation.
Expected dips to provide better opportunities to re-join bullish market, with former high at $63.79 (Feb 25) and rising 10DMA ($62.67) expected to contain and keep bulls intact. Caution on extension below rising 20DMA ($61.22) and March 3 trough ($59.22) that would signal deeper correction.
Res: 67.95; 68.36; 69.00; 70.00
Sup: 65.75; 63.79; 62.67; 61.22
Interested in Oil technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 69.65
- R2 67.96
- R1 67.06
- PP 65.37
-
- S1 64.48
- S2 62.79
- S3 61.89
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD flirts with multi-month lows, below $1690 level
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and exerted some pressure. A softer risk tone might help limit any further losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Cardano moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers. A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing. The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
US Dollar Index looks firmer above 92.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the march north to new yearly highs in the 92.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.