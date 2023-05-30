WTI Oil
Oil fell sharply on Tuesday, losing almost 4% until early US session, as risk sentiment soured on fresh concerns about the US debt ceiling deal, while supply outlook is unclear due to mixed messages from world major oil producers, just days ahead of OPEC+ meeting.
Fresh acceleration lower dented pivotal Fibo support at $70.47 (38.2% retracement of $63.63/$74.70 advance) with daily close below here to generate new signal and expose next pivotal supports at $70 and $69.17 (psychological / 50% retracement of $63.63/$74.70 ($69.17).
Falling 14-d momentum broke into negative territory, RSI & Stochastic are heading south and daily moving averages turned to full bearish configuration, contributing to bearish near-term outlook.
Initial resistance lays at $71.80 (20DMA), followed by broken Fibo 23.6% ($72.09) and 10DMA ($72.44).
Res: 70.98; 71.80; 72.09; 72.44.
Sup: 70.00; 69.17; 68.46; 67.86.
Interested in WTI technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 75.19
- R2 74.38
- R1 73.67
- PP 72.87
-
- S1 72.15
- S2 71.35
- S3 70.63
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction having climbed toward 1.0750 earlier in the day but managed to stabilize above 1.0750. Mixed opening in Wall Street's main indexes following the consumer confidence data helps the US Dollar hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2400
GBP/USD has erased a small portion of its daily rally in the early American session on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the pair clings to strong daily gains while holding above 1.2400 after the uninspiring consumer confidence data from the US. Markets keep a close eye on debt-limit headlines.
Gold holds above $1,950 as US yields struggle to rebound
Gold price has reversed its direction and climbed toward $1,960 after having dropped below $1,940 in the early European morning. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 3.8% following last week's rally, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory.
Bitcoin whales could prevent BTC price first monthly loss of 2023 through this move
Bitcoin price is inching towards the first monthly loss of 2023. At press time, BTC price is 4.4% below $29,233, its price on May 1. If BTC fails to regain lost ground, the asset is in for its first monthly loss of the year.
Tesla Stock News: TSLA breaks above $200 as Elon Musk visits China
Tesla (TSLA) stock has overcome a major psychological barrier to start the week with shares overcoming the $200 level early Tuesday. A number of tailwinds are aiding the growth stock, which has gained 4.4% to $201.67 in the premarket.