WTI oil
WTI oil price rose strongly on Friday, advancing 3.3% in the mid-European session, lifted by stronger dollar and persisting supply risks, though China’s Covid restrictions and recession fears continue to weigh and may limit gains.
Friday’s strong bullish acceleration broke through some important barriers, the top of thick daily cloud ($89.06) and psychological $90 level, as well as pivotal Fibo resistances at $88.90 and $90.69 (Fibo 61.8% and 76.4% of $93.60/$81.29 respectively), with close above these levels to confirm strong bullish signal and open way for further gains, exposing targets at $91.77 (falling 100DMA) and key near-term barrier at $93.60 (Oct 10 lower top).
Daily studies are in full bullish setup and support the action, which sees a weekly close above broken $90 barrier as a minimum requirement to keep fresh bulls in play.
Res: 91.77; 92.87; 93.60; 94.36.
Sup: 90.00; 89.60; 88.90; 87.77.
Interested in Oil technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 90.58
- R2 89.78
- R1 88.57
- PP 87.78
-
- S1 86.56
- S2 85.77
- S3 84.56
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.
GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains
GBPUSD has retreated below 1.1300 but looks to register strong daily gains on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness fueled the pair's rally earlier in the day but the negative shift witnessed in the market mood limited the British Pound's gains.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound
Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.