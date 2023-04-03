WTI Oil
WTI oil opened with nearly 6% gap higher on Monday after the OPEC+ group shook markets by surprise decision to further cut production by 1.6 million barrels per day, over the weekend.
The cartel initially decided to cut output by 2 million barrels per day until December and the latest move signals that Saudi Arabia and its partners want to prevent further sell-off, facing criticism from the US administration, which shows divergence in targets of two countries.
Monday’s jump spiked above psychological $80 level for the first time in almost one month, after the price dipped to the lowest since Aug 2021 during March, contributing to formation of reversal pattern and bear-trap under 200WMA on weekly chart.
Fresh bullish acceleration has fully reversed $80.99/$64.34 bear-leg and pierced pivotal barriers at $80.59/99 (former double-top of Feb 13/Mar 7) break of which would add to bullish signals.
Daily studies turned to full bullish configuration, but overbought conditions suggest that bulls may take a breather for consolidation, before resuming advance.
Dips are expected to offer better opportunities to enter fresh long positions and should find firm ground above $77.06 (broken Fibo 76.4% of $80.99/$64.34 / 100DMA) to keep larger bulls intact.
Close above $80 pivot is seen as initial requirement, with extension and close above $80.99 to confirm bullish stance and expose targets at $82.64 /$84.44 (2023 high of Jan 18) and $84.00 (200DMA).
Res: 80.59; 80.99; 82.64; 84.44.
Sup: 78.98; 77.52; 77.06; 76.11.
Interested in Oil technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 78.36
- R2 77.07
- R1 76.41
- PP 75.12
-
- S1 74.47
- S2 73.18
- S3 72.52
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
