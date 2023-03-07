WTI Oil
The WTI oil is consolidating under new five-week high ($80.90) in early Tuesday, following strong acceleration higher in past few sessions.
Oil price was lifted by fresh supply concerns, mainly due to growing concerns about the disruption to Russia’s exports of oil and refined products, which partially offset mixed trade data from China.
China’s exports improved significantly in February, boosting hopes that post-Covid recovery is picking up, but import dropped well below expectations and previous month’s level.
Recent rally improved daily technical studies, as momentum indicator broke into positive territory and moving averages (10/20/55) turned to bullish configuration, with fresh positive signal being generated on break above 100DMA ($79.79) and psychological $80 barrier.
However, overbought conditions warn of some profit-taking, which would pause bulls for consolidation / shallow correction.
Dips should find ground above solid supports at $78.00 zone (Fibo 38.2% of $73.77/$80.90 bull-leg / converged 55/20DMA’s) to keep fresh bulls intact for attack at key barriers at $81.91 (50% retracement of $93.72/$70.09 descend / $82.64/61 (January tops, also the ceiling of larger range since mid-December).
Weekly reports from American Petroleum Institute (API), due later today and Energy Information Administration (EIA) due on Wednesday, are eyed for fresh signals.
Res: 80.90; 81.17; 81.91; 82.61.
Sup: 80.00; 79.79; 79.22; 78.18.
Interested in WTI technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 83.72
- R2 82.2
- R1 81.43
- PP 79.91
-
- S1 79.14
- S2 77.62
- S3 76.85
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0700 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair is capped by a cautious market mood and a renewed uptick in the US Dollar while weaker US Treasury yields lend some support. All eyes are on Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2050 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2050, fading the rebound in early European trading. Renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks consultation on the post-Brexit deal, limit the upside in the pair while the US Dollar recovers amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's testimony.
Gold clings to key EMA joint as Fed Chair Powell’s testimony looms
Gold price (XAU/USD) portrays the market’s cautious mood as it treads water around the key moving averages during early Tuesday in Europe, close to $1,848 by the press time.
Can the growth of AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum catalyze recovery in the DeFi token?
AAVE V3 was first deployed on Ethereum on January 27. Since then the DeFi protocol witnessed massive growth, adding nearly 11 new assets within a month of its deployment.
All eyes on Powell
The Fed Chair will appear before the Senate Banking Committee later today to testify on the semi-annual monetary policy report. These events attract a lot of attention but the reality is the Chair's performance is usually quite polished.