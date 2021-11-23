WTI oil
WTI oil returned to red on Tuesday after Monday’s recovery attempt from new seven-week low lost steam on probe through broken Fibo support at $76.39 (38.2% of $61.83/$85.39) and failed to register daily close above this level.
Oil came under fresh pressure on talk that the Unites States and major Asian consumers will release their strategic crude reserves to lower energy prices, despite growing concerns that rising Covid-19 cases and new restrictive measures in Europe, may hurt demand.
On the other side, OPEC+ group of major oil producers said it could adjust its plan to raise oil production if large consuming countries release their reserves or new wave of virus dampens demand.
Initial negative signal was generated on completion of bearish failure swing pattern on daily chart, with further downside extension and repeated close below pivotal Fibo support at $76.39, adding to reversal signals.
Daily chart stochastic is oversold and momentum turned north, suggesting that bears may take a breather before resuming towards next pivotal supports at $74.11 (100DMA) and $73.61 (50% retracement of $6.83/$85.39), violation of which would confirm reversal.
Broken Fibo 38.2% support ($76.39) reverted to resistance which so far caps and guards upper pivots at $78.22/82 (Nov low / falling 10DMA).
Res: 76.39; 77.59; 77.91; 78.22.
Sup: 75.41; 74.75; 74.11; 73.61.
Interested in WTI technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 79.64
- R2 78.33
- R1 77.27
- PP 75.96
-
- S1 74.9
- S2 73.59
- S3 72.53
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pushes higher toward 1.1300 on upbeat German, EU PMI data
EUR/USD preserves its recovery momentum in the early European session on Tuesday and trades above 1.1260 supported by the upbeat PMI data from Germany and EU, which showed ongoing expansion in the service and manufacturing sectors' business activity. Investors now await US PMI data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3400 despite strong UK PMI data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time recovering above 1.3400 on Tuesday as investors eye Brexit headlines. The data from the UK showed that preliminary Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI data came in above expectations in November, limiting the pair's losses for the time being.
Gold hangs near multi-week low, bears flirt with $1,800 mark
Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains from a near three-week low. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to cap gains.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
MANA shows signs that a short-term 50% upswing to $5.5 is likely. Due to the inherent nature of MANA, its share of the Metaverse is likely to increase. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.