WTI oil trades within a choppy consolidation on Friday but remains biased lower following a massive losses on Thursday, when the price fell by 7.6%, making the biggest one day drop since 21 Apr 2020.
A new wave of coronavirus across Europe that resulted in fresh lockdowns, strongly hurt the sentiment and diminished hopes that global demand recovery will pick up.
Fresh weakness returned below psychological $60 level for the first time in over two weeks, broke below Fibo support at $59.85 (23.6% of $33.61/$67.95) and cracked a higher base at $59.00 zone, adding to bearish signal on completion of reversal signal on weekly chart, as WTI is on track for the biggest weekly loss since the mid-April.
Bearish dailies and weakening weekly studies warn of deeper correction, which could challenge key support at $57.02 (top of rising daily cloud) and extend towards $54.83 (Fibo 38.2% of $33.61/$67.95).
Weekly close below $60 to confirm fresh bearish stance.
Res: 60.00; 61.31; 61.81; 62.73.
Sup: 58.92; 58.29; 57.69; 57.02.
Interested in WTI technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 70.07
- R2 67.47
- R1 63.53
- PP 60.93
-
- S1 56.99
- S2 54.39
- S3 50.45
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
