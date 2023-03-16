Oil
WTI oil price remains in red on Thursday but so far holding above 15-moth low ($65.69), posted after Wednesday’s sharp acceleration lower.
Existing negative sentiment was additionally soured by news that Credit Suisse Bank asked for a massive financial support from the Swiss National Bank, fueling growing fears of broader instability in global banking sector after a collapse of two banks in the US last week sent an initial shockwave through financial world.
Oil price is in a steep downtrend since Mar 7 on demand concerns, as most of developed economies are showing signs of slowdown and recession, while optimism from strong growth of China’s economy in post-Covid period, proved to be insufficient to offset negative impact on oil price.
Wednesday’s break below psychological $70 level (the first since late December 2021), further weakened the structure, as WTI contract is on track for the biggest weekly fall in 2023 (down over 12% so far).
Bears broke below pivotal Fibo support at $68.50 (50% retracement of larger $6.52/$130.48 rally), which added to negative signals from firmly bearish technical studies on daily and weekly chart.
Temporary footstep was found at $66.14 (200WMA), though consolidation above this level is likely to be very limited, despite oversold conditions on daily chart, as the price action is currently driven mainly by fundamentals.
Loss of 200WMA support would risk test of a higher base at $61.80 (mid-Aug 2021) and psychological $60 support in extension.
Potential upticks would be mainly seen as positioning for fresh weakness and should be capped by strong resistances at $70.00/$72.50 (psychological / 200MMA) to keep larger bears intact.
Res: 68.50; 70.00; 72.50; 73.77.
Sup: 65.69; 62.42; 61.80; 60.00.
Interested in WTI technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 79.01
- R2 75.85
- R1 72.13
- PP 68.97
-
- S1 65.25
- S2 62.09
- S3 58.37
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0600 after ECB event
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and retreated below 1.0600 on Thursday. Despite the ECB's 50 bps rate hike, the Euro is struggling to gather strength after ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that they monitor financial conditions closely.
GBP/USD rebound from 1.2030 as USD struggles to hold its ground
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.2050 in the early American session before staging a modest rebound. The US Dollar is struggling to stay resilient against its rivals as Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed after the ECB's policy announcements.
Gold climbs above $1,930 as US yields stretch lower
Gold has extended its daily rally and advanced above $1,930 in the American session on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.4% after the ECB's policy announcements, fueling XAU/USD's upside.
SEC and CFTC at loggerheads over crypto jurisdictional rights
Whether a cryptocurrency is a ‘security’ or a ‘commodity’ is under debate amongst different regulatory bodies. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) thinks that all Proof-of-Stake tokens and digital assets should be treated as securities.
Credit Suisse Crisis: CS rallies 8% on 50 billion CHF lifeline from Swiss central bank
CS stock rallied 8.3% to $2.34 early Thursday after the Swiss investment bank announced it could borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs (approximately $54 billion) from the SNB.