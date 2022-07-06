WTI oil
WTI oil edges higher in early Wednesday after falling nearly 10% previous day (the biggest daily loss since Mar 9), as renewed supply concerns of growing recession signals slashed oil prices.
Profit-taking pushed the price higher, though technical studies are bearish and sentiment remains weak, suggesting limited recovery before bears fully re-take control.
From technical point of view, Tuesday’s marginal close below psychological $100 level was an initial negative signal, in addition to a massive bearish candle which was left on Tuesday and weighs on near-term action, which could retest a higher base of Mar/Apr at $92.64/92, on sustained break of $100 trigger.
Fundamentals add to negative outlook as growing fears that the global economy is heading towards recession that would hurt demand and offset threats about supply shortage after OPEC refused to increase output on US request.
Upticks face solid barriers at $104.66 (broken Fibo 61.8% of $92.92/$123.65); $105.71 (daily Tenkan-sen) and $106.44 (base of thick daily cloud), where rebound should be capped to keep near-term bears in play.
Res: 102.11; 104.66; 105.71; 106.44.
Sup: 100.00; 99.08; 97.42; 95.27.
Interested in WTI oil technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 120.11
- R2 114.82
- R1 106.31
- PP 101.03
-
- S1 92.52
- S2 87.24
- S3 78.73
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s
AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them.
USD/JPY: Range-bound despite a rising wedge break that targets a fall to 132.50
The USD/JPY rises bolstered by higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note up at 2.932%. A mixed market mood, keep safe-haven currencies bid, in the USD/JPY, the greenback.
Gold bulls are advancing from over the horizon
The gold price is underwater by some 1.4% in the North American afternoon session and after the release of the Federal Open Committee Minutes which underpinned the prospects of a 50 or a 75 basis point interest rate hike at this month's meeting.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!