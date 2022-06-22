So far, the second half of June hasn’t been the best for oil. I mean it’s promising for all drivers, but it’s been pretty bad for oil-exporting countries and holders of long positions.
Today, we have a very important technical event on the chart, which in the mid-term can bring us a proper sell signal.
The first half of June was great. The price was aiming higher and was on its way to setting new, long-term highs. Buyers lost the momentum though and the price dropped. Over the past few days, bulls tried to defend the mid-term up trendline (red) but today’s candle shows that this task will fail. The breakout of that support is this important event that we wanted to emphasize today.
WTI breaking that uptrend line will open a way for testing the horizontal support on the 95 USD/bbl. (orange). The movement towards that area seems currently inevitable. Sentiment on WTI is negative and will stay that way as long as the price remains below the red line. A comeback above will be bullish but chances for that happening are now limited.
