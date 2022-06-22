WTI oil
WTI oil fell sharply on Wednesday, losing around 5.6% in Asian and early European session, following push by US President Biden to bring down soaring fuel prices, which cause a huge problem to Americans as the summer driving season started.
The measures include pressure on America’s major energy companies to drive down fuel prices as they made huge profits and a call for temporary suspension of a federal tax on gasoline.
Representatives of oil companies are set to meet President Biden tomorrow, as many already complained about measures, but the immediate response from the White House left no space for oil producers to escape from the plan.
Daily chart shows a number of large bearish candles, signaling the near-term price action is in steep downtrend, which extends into the second straight week, after last week’s 12% drop that completed a reversal pattern on weekly chart.
Weak daily studies complement negative fundamentals, as bearish momentum continues to strengthen and the latest fall broke through important technical supports at: $106.55 (trendline support), $105.07 (100DMA) and $104.66 (Fibo 61.8% of $92.92/$123.65) with close below these levels to boost negative signals.
Bears could stretch towards $100 zone (Fibo 76.4% / psychological) on persisting negative sentiment, with corrective upticks on oversold conditions and profit-taking, to offer better levels to re-join bearish market.
Broken bull-trendline offers solid resistance at $106.55) which should ideally cap and guard upper pivots at $108.28 /$110.00 (broken Fibo 50% / psychological).
Res: 105.08; 105.68; 106.55; 108.28.
Sup: 103.17; 102.65; 100.17; 100.00.
Interested in WTI technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 113.03
- R2 111.92
- R1 110.6
- PP 109.5
-
- S1 108.18
- S2 107.08
- S3 105.76
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading with a soft tone ahead of growth-related data
The AUD/USD pair trades at around 0.6930, weakening despite the limited demand for the greenback. S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for all major economies, which may bring back risk-off trading.
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains below 1.0600 post-Powell
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0605 following comments from Fed’s head, trading at around 1.0580 after the dust settled. FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the economic outlook weighed on the dollar, but not enough to put it in a bearish path.
Gold bears maintain control but remain sidelined
Gold advanced on Wednesday to reach a fresh weekly high of $1,847.85. The dollar came under selling pressure ahead of Powell’s testimony before Congress, briefly extending its slump as he started his speech. However, after the dust settled, the greenback recovered some ground, with the bright metal currently trading around $1,837.
The recovery rally for Bitcoin price finds new fuel, but will it sustain?
Bitcoin is beginning to pull market sentiment from the grave ashes. Still, investors should approach the peer-to-peer digital currency with a cautious dollar-cost averaging approach, as bearish unpredictability is still a factor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!