WTI contract is trading within a narrow range just under new three-month high ($79.87) and psychological $80 barrier, as traders reduced speed ahead of key event – Fed rate decision.
The US central bank is widely expected to raise interest rate by 25 basis points, but with growing signals that a cycle of sharp policy tightening which lasted over one year, is nearing its end.
Oli price was also pressured by much smaller than expected draw in US oil inventories (600 mln bls vs 2.34 mln bls forecasted), though immediate impact from data was so far minor, as last month’s additional production cut by Saudi Arabia and Russia, continues to underpin the price.
Bulls are likely to face increased headwinds from psychological $80 barrier, with overbought daily studies contributing to idea of limited consolidation, before larger bulls break $80 pivot and resume larger uptrend from a higher base at $67.00 zone.
Extended dips should find ground above rising 10DMA ($76.76) which also formed a golden cross with 200DMA and additionally underpin the action.
Firm break of $80 level (reinforced by 55WMA) to further firm near-term structure and open way for test of 2023 high at $83.51 (Apr 12).
Res: 80.00; 81.75; 83.10; 83.51
Sup: 78.82; 78.26; 77.31; 76.76
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1050 ahead of Fed rate decision
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.1050 on Wednesday as trading action remains subdued. Ahead of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) all-important interest rate decision, the US Dollar finds it difficult to gather strength, allowing the pair to stay in the green.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2900, eyes on Fed policy announcements
GBP/USD is holding renewed uptick above 1.2900 in the early American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is on the defensive, despite a cautious market mood, undermined by negative US Treasury bond yields. Fed rate decision stays in the spotlight.
Gold climbs above $1,970 as US yields push lower ahead of Fed
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,970 on Wednesday. Ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.9%, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Bitcoin price flirts with $30,000 level as US Federal Reserve expected to resume rate hikes
Bitcoin price is ranging below $30,000, a key psychological barrier for the asset, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Crypto market participants are closely watching the Fed’s next move.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Impending Fed interest rate decision sends DJIA futures lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision scheduled for later in the day.