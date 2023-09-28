In the ever-evolving energy markets, the focus of today's technical analysis centers on WTI Oil. Recent developments suggest that this commodity might be on the cusp of a bearish correction. This assumption is grounded in its recent interaction with a critical horizontal support at the $94 per barrel mark, distinctively highlighted in orange on the chart.
Moreover, WTI Oil's price trajectory shows it recoiling from the upper boundary of a flag pattern, depicted with an upper blue line. This confluence of resistance zones is now playing host to a potentially significant technical pattern. As the current daily chart unfolds, we can observe the formation of a 'shooting star'. This particular candlestick pattern, characterized by its long upper shadow and small real body, often hints at a potential top in the market, especially when it appears after a notable ascent.
The current placement of this 'shooting star', right at the dual resistance of the $94 mark and the flag's upper boundary, amplifies its significance. If this candlestick pattern maintains its shape until the day's close, it could well serve as a strong selling cue for traders.
From a target perspective, should the bearishness materialize, the initial potential support lies at the flag's lower boundary, illustrated by the lower blue line. This could also be perceived as the lower end of a smaller channel pattern in the making.
However, as with any market, there's always the counter-narrative. Should prices defy the current indications and surge past the orange horizontal and the upper blue line, it would undoubtedly represent a robust buying signal. But as of now, the technical landscape seems to favor the bears, albeit with a cautious undertone.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0550 despite soft German inflation data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.0550 in the early American session on Thursday. Although the data from Germany showed that the annual CPI inflation softened to 4.5% in September from 6.1%, the Euro preserved its strength and allowed the pair to hold its ground.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2150 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is bouncing back above 1.2150 in the European session on Thursday. The pair benefits from a pause in the US Dollar upsurge, although a further upside appears elusive amid a sour mood and ahead of the mid-tier US data releases.
Gold price holds near multi-month low, bearish potential intact ahead of US macro data
Gold price enters a bearish consolidation phase near a multi-month low touched on Wednesday. The prevalent risk-off environment is seen lending some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Bullish USD and elevated US Treasury bond yields cap the recovery move.
Binance asks users to convert EUR to USDT after Paysafe goes AWOL
Binance exchange announced early Thursday that Paysafe has stopped processing EUR deposits. The crypto exchange asked its users to convert EUR balances into USDT.
US government shutdown makes it likely the Fed is finished hiking
The impending government shutdown will be economically disruptive and will restrict the flow of data the Fed will need to see to justify hiking interest rates further.