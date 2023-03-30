WTI oil futures are rising for the second consecutive week, having retraced almost half of the March downfall to re-enter the previous five-month-old range area above the 73.00 mark.
The 73.00 area will be closely watched in the short-term as the 200-period exponential moving average on the weekly chart is currently capping bullish actions around the same location. If the price crawls higher, the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) could immediately halt the recovery from stretching into the 76.80-77.50 zone. Another success here could prompt a fast rally towards the upper boundary of the bearish channel and the 200-day SMA both seen near 81.00.
From a technical perspective, the above bullish scenario is not the most likely yet. Despite the latest upturn in the price, the RSI has yet to pierce above its 50 neutral mark, while the MACD is still some distance below zero. Meanwhile, the stochastic oscillator has already reached the overbought territory above 80, flagging fading upside pressures.
In the event the price pulls below 73.00 and beneath the 20-day SMA, the spotlight will shift to the 70.00 psychological mark and the 50% Fibonacci level of 68.35. A decisive close lower could press the price straight to the channel’s lower band seen at 60.85, unless the barrier of 65.85 comes to the rescue beforehand. A bearish channel breakout could then bring the March 2021 floor of 57.30 next into view.
In a nutshell, the ongoing bullish wave in WTI oil futures has not convinced buyers yet. Downside risks may keep lingering in the background unless the price breaks above the channel and the 81.00 number.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0850 despite soft Spanish inflation data
EUR/USD is extending gains above 1.0850 after the data from Spain showed that the annual HICP declined to 3.1% in March from 6% in February. Investors await inflation data from Germany and the Q4 GDP reading from the US.
GBP/USD regains 1.2350 as USD drops amid risk-on mood
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2350 in the early European session. Cable is extending the renewed uptick as the US Dollar is losing ground amid a risk-on market profile. Focus shifts to the BoE Quarterly Bulletin, US data and Fedspeak.
Gold still trades horizontally amidst confusion over outlook for rates
Gold price continues its comatose flatline in the $1,950s-60s in the early European session on Thursday. This comes in spite of the news that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell admitted privately that the Fed still sees one more rate hike this year.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
Inflation is seen dropping sharply across the Euro area economies in March. ECB dropped its rate hike guidance in March. Chief Lagarde said no trade-off between price and financial stability.