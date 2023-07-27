WTI oil futures (September delivery) have been in a steady uptrend since late June, crossing above both the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) as well as the descending trendline that connects their lower highs since September 2022. However, in the last couple of daily sessions, oil has shown signs of consolidation near its three-month peak of 79.90.
The momentum indicators currently suggest that bullish forces are holding the upper hand. Specifically, the RSI has flatlined slightly below its 70-overbought threshold, while the MACD is strengthening above both zero and its red signal line at its highest level since April.
Should the recent advance extend, the bulls could target the March peak of 81.00. Piercing through that zone, the price might challenge the 2023 high of 83.40 registered in April. Further advances could then cease at the November 2022 high of 92.50.
Alternatively, if the rebound falters and the price reverses downwards, the previous resistance of 77.00 could serve as initial support. Sliding beneath that floor, oil may descend towards 73.80 before the December 2022 bottom of 70.30 gets tested. Even lower, the 67.00 hurdle, which held strong three times during May and June, could provide downside protection.
In brief, WTI oil futures have been trading sideways for the past few sessions after failing to post a fresh three-month high. Nevertheless, it is likely that the price is building a base ahead of an upcoming bullish breakout as near-term risks remain tilted to the upside.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1100 ahead of ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, extending gains in the European session. The pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid a broad-based US Dollar weakness and upbeat mood ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2950 on weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high above 1.2950. The ongoing US Dollar retracement from the two-week top acts as a tailwind for the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE warrant some caution for bulls.
Gold price soars as investors see Fed’s July hike as final in current cycle
Gold price (XAU/USD) recovers firmly as investors hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) pushed interest rates higher for the final time this year on Wednesday.
BTC remains unbothered by Fed's diplomatic comments in FOMC
Bitcoin maintains an overall uptrend with critical support at $29,000 as the FOMC decision comes as expected. Ethereum requires a substantial push to surpass $1,873 and break from below the 50-day EMA foothold.
European Central Bank Meeting Preview: Interest rates set to rise by 25 bps
European Central Bank is set to deliver another 25 bps rate hike on Thursday. Lagarde could fan expectations of a September rate hike pause. The ECB decision and Lagarde’s presser likely to ramp up volatility around the Euro.