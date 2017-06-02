WTI, February 06, 2017: Uptrend will continue to 55.20 after break up of 54.30

Main scenario:

The market is trading along a sideways trend between support 53.45 and resistance 54.30.

An uptrend will start as soon as the market rises above resistance level 54.30, which will be followed by a move up to resistance level 55.20 and then to 56.50.

Alternative scenario:

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 53.45, which will be followed by a move down to support level 52.20 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 50.75.