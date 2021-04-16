WTI Crude

WTI Crude JUNE Future held first resistance at 6335/45 yesterday. We bottomed exactly at first support at 6270/60.

Daily analysis

WTI Crude struggles to beat first resistance at 6335/45 as expected. Further resistance at 6380/6400. A high for the morning session likely here. If we continue higher look for 6480/85 with strong resistance at 6535/65.

Minor support at 6270/60 (held perfectly yesterday) then strong support at 6210/00. Further losses however meet strong support at 6130/10. A bounce from here is expected but longs need stops below 6080.

Chart