WTI Crude
WTI Crude JUNE Future held first resistance at 6335/45 yesterday. We bottomed exactly at first support at 6270/60.
Daily analysis
WTI Crude struggles to beat first resistance at 6335/45 as expected. Further resistance at 6380/6400. A high for the morning session likely here. If we continue higher look for 6480/85 with strong resistance at 6535/65.
Minor support at 6270/60 (held perfectly yesterday) then strong support at 6210/00. Further losses however meet strong support at 6130/10. A bounce from here is expected but longs need stops below 6080.
EUR/USD on the back foot above 1.1950 amid tepid mood
EUR/USD trades on the back foot above 1.1950, consolidating the corrective pullback. Fears of delay in economic recovery magnified on downbeat vaccine updates, Geopolitical tensions also weigh on sentiment. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index in focus.
GBP/USD attempts a bounce above 1.3750
GBP/USD trades above 1.3750, heading back towards 1.3800, as the US dollar bounce falters amid a downbeat market mood. Covid vaccine concerns and a lack of significant economic data could keep the upside elusive.
Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally
XRP price could surge 30% after a bounce from an ascending parallel channel’s lower trend line. Resetting social sentiment and funding rates provide a tailwind to the bullish thesis. A bearish scenario could come into play if sellers slice through the channel’s lower boundary at $1.70.
Gold looks to $1800 amid bullish technical setup
Gold broke the recent range trade to the upside on Thursday and rallied hard to reach fresh two-week highs at 1770, benefiting from the relentless selling in the US dollar across the board. Rebounding Treasury yields could be a risk to gold’s advance.
The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?
Recent American economic results have been exceptional. Payrolls, Retail Sales, and even Initial Jobless Claims, show recovery in full swing. But the dollar topped out against the euro and the yen two weeks ago even as US data has blossomed.